Valour Mbre-Inyang, the Nigerian boy who had 9 A's in his WAEC exams has been awarded a cash prize of $1, 000 (N422k)

The 16-year-old did only do brilliantly in the WASSCE exams but scored 343 in his JAMB examination

The awardee while receiving his cash prize sent an important message to students about achieving his kind of result

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Topfaith International Secondary School Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom has awarded its student, Valour Mbre-Inyang with a cash prize of $1,000 (N422k) following his stellar performance in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 16-year-old scored 9 A's which is the first the school has seen in the past 20 years of its history. He also aced his Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam by scoring 343 over 400.

Valour broke a 20-year-old record with his stellar feat. Photo Credit: Topfaith Schools, Imaobong Mbre Inyang

Source: UGC

Valour praised by the chairman

The chairman, Board of Governors of the institution, Dr Emmanuel Abraham, who presented the prize to Valour at a ceremony which held on Monday, August 29, praised the lad for his performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Emmanuel said the prize of $1000 was instituted by the board of governors for students who could record A's in all their WASSCE papers, with the aim of encouraging them to surpass expectations.

“Over the years, a lot of Topfaith students came quite close to clinching the award, scoring 8 A1’s, but falling short of one to get the prize,” an excerpt from the chairman's statement posted on the school's Facebook page reads.

He went on to admonish students to emulate Valour, adding that the 16-year-old enjoyed a tuition-free academic excellence scholarship instituted by the school for the best students in each of the classes from JS1 to SS3.

Reacting to his cash prize, the awardee appreciated the chairman, management and staff of the school for the support given to him throughout his stay at the institution.

He enjoined students to be focused and diligent in recording his kind of results.

Social media reactions

Patience Udo said:

"Congratulations to master mbre & I pray for this same grace upon my children in Jesus mighty name Amen . congratulations once again."

Davis Mmodiongo said:

"Congratulations to u dear, knowledge and wisdom will always remain in u and kudos to to the wonderful tutors of your time.

"I love that.

"Keep it up."

Udoudo Nsuknkere said:

"Congratulations big boy. Continue to make your parents, Topfaith schools, Akwa ibom state and Nigeria proud."

Akanimo Ukim said:

"I celebrate you my brilliant brother. A very big congratulations to you and family. You make your creator, your family, Top Faith Schools, your community, Akwa Ibom State and the larger society proud. The LORD preserve and promote you more in JESUS, name. I love you my brother."

AJ Akuoko-Sarpong: Citi FM Presenter Graduates with Her Second Master's Degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Citi FM/TV presenter AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, born Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, has graduated with her second master's from the University of Professional Studies(UPSA), Accra.

The celebrated media personality earned a Brands and Communication Management postgraduate degree, previously bagging a master's in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The former EIB Network presenter shared a cute video donning her graduation regalia and beaming with pride.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng