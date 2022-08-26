A software Developer named Philip Assan has been adjudged the Overall Best Software Developer at the Ghana Youth Awards

The self-taught Master in Software Development dropped out of the University of Development Studies, Navrongo Campus, where he was studying Biology

Assan took lessons on the internet and the most recent honour adds to his remarkable credentials

At 25, Philip Assan has become one of the best in his field after receiving an award as the Overall Best Software Developer at the Ghana Youth Awards.

The honour affirms his expertise as one of the best software developers in the nation.

Assan did not achieve this on a silver platter as he defeated challenges life threw at him to establish himself in the sector.

25-Year-old University Dropout Awarded Best Software Developer. Credit: Philip Kweku Assan

Source: Facebook

The Sekondi-Takoradi-based software developer dropped out of the university to explore his passion and interest in technology.

He told Connect FM that after pursuing Agriculture at Sekondi College, he enrolled in the University of Development Studies, Navrongo Campus, where he was studying Biology.

Originally, he enrolled to study Computer Science but was denied his choice, a factor that compelled him to drop out over lack of interest in the programme.

Assan taught himself IT on the internet, where he took tutorials to improve his knowledge in the field.

The self-taught Master in Software Development has designed a software known as ‘Batr pos’ to aid supermarkets in calculating and issuing receipts for customers.

''I'm also a consultant for the Birth and Death Registry and many other organisations,'' he said, according to 3news.

For Assan, learning does not stop because he wants to improve himself as he explores his field and other sectors.

