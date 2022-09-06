The founder of Ghanaian NGO, 'For The Future Ghana' has announced successfully graduating from the University of Ghana Law School

The 22-year-old student shared that bagging a degree is her greatest achievement by far, and she is glad to have been able to run her non-profit alongside

@modest_moore, a follower commented: "Congratulations, my dear Kez. The world awaits your greatness, sis"

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, founder/president of “For The Future Ghana”, an NGO has recently taken to social media to celebrate successfully graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Pretty Kezia posing for the camera with a sash on and in a yellow outfit Photo credit: @keziasanie

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @keziasanie had her sharing that she bagged her LLB and was able to pursue her passion which is running an NGO successfully.

The young lady admitted that completing her first degree is by far her biggest achievement, and she went ahead to thank God for making it possible.

Her actual post read;

"Bagged an LLB from the University of Ghana while following my passion of making the lives of underprivileged children better through my NGO @FTFGhana. This is one of my greatest feats yet. God really did that!"

Kezia's post got many reactions from social media users. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 347 retweets, 42 quote tweets and 2,072 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KobbyKyei_ wrote:

Congratulations K! Polish Till You Shine ✨ Proud ❤️

@kojo1972 commented:

Congratulations my daughter, more successes ahead of you, stay blessed.

@NobleQuansah replied:

You a role model , congrats dear

@modest_moore said:

Congratulations my dear Kez❤️. The world awaits your greatness sis

From @Kofi_Citizenn:

Congratulations dear…I will be looking forward to be part of your foundation

Ghanaian Law Student Building Home For Needy Kids Marks 22nd Birthday On June 22, 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a brilliant Ghanaian law student who is on the quest to build an eco-friendly home for underprivileged children in Ghana celebrated her 22nd birthday.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, the young lady is on a mission to build an eco-friendly gated community within 10 years to accommodate, educate, train, and nurture underprivileged children in Ghana through the help of resource persons. It is called the FTF VILLAGE project.

Interestingly, Kezia's birthday turns out to be a rather coincidental date as she is marking her 22nd birthday on 22nd June 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh