A kindhearted and beautiful Ghanaian lady, Kezia Asiedua Sanie, is marking her 22nd birthday on June 22, 2022

The young lady is undertaking a massive project called the FTF village, which is intended to be an entire community for underprivileged children

Ghanaians have been celebrating the brilliant budding lawyer for her projects as well as drooling over her stunning images

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a brilliant Ghanaian law student who is on the quest to build an eco-friendly home for underprivileged children in Ghana is celebrating her 22nd birthday.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, the young lady on the mission to put up an eco-friendly gated community to be built within 10 years to accommodate, educate, train, and nurture underprivileged children in Ghana through the help of resource persons.

It is called the FTF VILLAGE project.

Interestingly, Kezia's birthday turns out to be a rather coincidental date as she is marking her 22nd birthday on 22nd June 2022.

A post she made on her Twitter handle reads:

22 on the 22nd in 2022 This far by grace. Grateful to God for how far He has brought me. Even more grateful for how far He is taking me

Ghanaians celebrate Kezia online

Below were some heartwarming wishes for Kezia in the comment section:

@nakwaati replying to @KeziaSanie said:

Happy birthday sweet Kezia God bless you for the good that you're doing

@fynnba_a replying to @KeziaSanie mentioned:

Happy birthday Kezia. You're an inspiration!! Keep doing great things ❤️ WE LOVE YOU

@ManLikeBawumia indicated:

A blissful birthday to you Kezia keep throwing light unto the path of these young ones May you be a beacon of hope to many generations to come God bless you❤️

Another Ghanaian young individual changing lives

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abraham Smiles Foundation, a non-profit organization which was founded by a young man named Ibrahim Muntari is dedicating its resources to cleaning Ghana and feeding the needy.

Information available to YEN.com.gh indicates that the NGO has been in existence for the past seven years with the purpose to give back to society and create opportunities for people to do good for society.

"Due to modernity and economic hardship, people are less sensitive towards their society. It is our belief that when people are involved in doing communal work together, they tend to be sensitive towards the society," Ibrahim said.

