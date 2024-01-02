Wilberforce Osei Darko, admitted to KNUST for Human Biology, faces admission fee challenges due to his widowed mother's financial constraints

His teacher, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, appeals for support to help him realise his dream of becoming a doctor

According to Emmanuel, the boy's mother is a petty trader and is struggling to meet the payment deadline

Wilberforce Osei Darko is a former Nkawie Senior High/Technical School student who wrote his final exams in 2023.

He scored 6As and 2Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a General Science student.

He applied to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and gained admission to read a 6-year degree programme in BSC. Human Biology, MB.CH.B as a fee-paying student.

A collage of Wilberforce's results and part of the KNUST campus Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST (Twitter) & Emmanuel Owusu (Facebook)

Source: UGC

However, Wilberforce's mother, the sole provider for the family, cannot pay the admission fees.

His mother is a widow who works as a petty trader. According to a teacher from Wilberforce's former school, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, even though the mother is trying to find money to pay for the admission, it seems impossible considering the payment deadline.

He is therefore appealing for help so his dream of becoming a doctor becomes a reality.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure their children's education.

Bicycle Repairer's Son With 8As Can't Further His Education Due To Unavailability Of Funds

Despite scoring eight As in the 2023 WASSCE, Daniel Rouamba's education is at risk due to financial challenges.

After facing hardships, including losing his mother, a scholarship from Tullow Oil supported his high school education.

Now, he confronts the threat of truncating his education again without financial assistance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh