Ghanaian Prosper Dzitse has been awarded a Chevening scholarship to pursue his postgraduate degree in the UK

The inspiring young man will be studying an MSc in International Business and Human Resource Management at the University of Dundee

Dzitse lost his father in the year he turned 13 but overcame the childhood trauma and challenges that accompanied the loss

After making his recent academic milestone public, many took to the comment section to shower encomiums on him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After overcoming tribulations, Ghanaian Prosper Dzitse is on a path to adding another milestone to his accomplishments with a Chevening scholarship to further his education.

The Human Resource/Administration and Development professional lost his father at 13 and felt he had lost ''all hope of having a go at even basic education''.

Recounting his journey to success in a Facebook post, Dzitse said God took charge by bringing people into his life to help him every step of the way.

Photos of Prosper Dzitse. Credit: Prosper Dzitse

Source: Facebook

Chosen for Chevening scholarship

''To say that I am humbled and excited to be among the 2% chosen out of the over 58,000 global leaders who applied for the much coveted Chevening Awards (FCDO) (Scholarship), administered by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and by extension UK in Ghana, is an understatement,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chevening is the UK government's international awards programme for developing global leaders in different fields.

Dzitse will be pursuing an MSc in International Business and Human Resource Management at the prestigious University of Dundee in the UK.

After sharing his recent academic milestone, many congratulated him while others wished him well on his next journey to glean his master's degree.

How social media reacted

Jeff Bassey said:

Big congratulations, my brother, we’re indeed proud of you.

Kwabena Adusei Opoku commented:

Congratulations, Prosper Dzitse, well deserved.

Kobby Fiagbe posted:

Congratulations, keep soaring, bro.

Jerry Panou shared:

Congratulations, bro. The Lord be praised forever.

Gamel Sankarl said:

Congratulations, Sir Prosper.

Benjamin Alpha commented:

This is great. Congratulations, Mr President.

Asare Anas said:

Glory. This is the doings of the lord.

Eben Yao Agbenyo posted:

Congratulations, bro. More power to you.

Vivian Arthur shared:

This is the doing of the lord, and it's marvelous in our sight.

Kwesi Yamoah Abaidoo said:

Congratulations Prosper Dzitse well deserved. Sharing the link yielded results.

Maxwell Akonde commented:

We love to see the forward match, Presidoo! Cheers.

Felix Dade shared:

This is a result of hard work and a good heart! Congratulations Mr. President.

Marron Ben said:

Nice piece, congratulations, bro.

Esther Sylvester posted:

Congratulations to you. This is huge.

James Deku said:

Congratulations, Prosper Dzitse. I am really proud of you.

Esinam Sosu-Dees posted:

Oh my Gooooood. I'm so thrilled for you. Congratulations.

A Look at the Twin Brothers who Graduated with First-Class Degrees in Law From Legon

Prosper Dzitse is not alone, YEN.com.gh previously reported that twin brothers Peter Korsi Simpson and his brother Paul Korsi Simpson recently attained academic success.

The pair were among seven students who graduated with first-class in law from the University of Ghana School of Law in 2022.

Besides having the same look, the pair has more than one thing in common but different aspirations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh