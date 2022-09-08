Seven brilliant students achieved first-class in law from the University of Ghana School of Law in 2022

Peter Korsi Simpson and his twin brother Paul Korsi Simpson were among the prodigies who earned first-class degrees from the establishment

YEN.com.gh spotlights the identical brothers who have more than one thing in common but are separated by their aspirations

The 2022 graduating class of the University of Ghana School of Law had seven students achieve first-class degrees in law, including identical twin siblings.

Peter Korsi Simpson and his brother Paul Korsi Simpson were among seven prodigies who excelled with first-class during Saturday's congregation at the University of Ghana School of Law.

Besides having the same look, the pair has more than one thing in common but different aspirations.

Photos of Ghanaian twin brothers who graduated with first-class from Legon. Credit: @ug_lsu

Source: Twitter

Peter and Paul attended Bishop Herman College before heading to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to obtain Bachelor of Science degrees in Land Economy.

The duo pursued courses at the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, where they studied MGhIS, Valuation, and Estate Surveying.

The twin brothers received their Master of Science in Environment and Sustainable Development degrees from the University College London (UCL).

While Peter aspires to establish the largest law and valuation practice in Ghana and become a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Paul wants to be the best version of himself.

See their images below:

UG Law School: 7 Smart Students Graduate with First-Class in Law in 2022

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Ghana School of Law held its 2022 congregation Saturday, with seven brilliant students graduating with first-class honours.

The students walked across the stage during the ceremony to receive their first-class degrees in law with pride.

The prodigies comprised four women and three men who made themselves and their families proud.

Davina Seyram Gbedy, an inspiring lady, emerged as the 2022 valedictorian of her graduating class from the University of Ghana, School of Law.

Meet the 9 students who graduated with first-class in law from Legon in 2021

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

Source: YEN.com.gh