The story of how two KNUST recent graduates struggled to raise funds to support their education prior to university has been recently shared online

Kofi Asare revealed that Ali, a young Ghanaian boy, completed SHS and gained admission to KNUST Medical but had to decline due to a lack of money

A lady identified as Priscilla also found herself in a similar situation, but thankfully, she along with Ali were helped by Kofi Asare to raise funds for school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kofi Asare, a compassionate Ghanaian man, has become a guardian angel to two Ghanaian youth who excelled in secondary school but did not have the means for university education.

Ali in his engineering overall and standing with Kofi Asare, Priscilla at the lab Photo credit: Kofi Asare

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Kofi recounted that some years back, he got introduced to a brilliant young man called Ali, who had successfully completed secondary school and gained admission at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Unfortunately, the death of his father, coupled with a lack of finance, caused him to pick up a job as a labourer to raise funds.

Around the same time, Kofi met another brilliant young mind, Priscilla, who also found herself in a similar situation and needed help.

Although he added a burning desire to help the young man and woman, he was unfortunately laid off at work and hence could not help by himself. However, Kofi got the idea to share Ali and Priscilla's stories on social media and had people reach out to support them.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Thankfully, the two re-applied to KNUST, went through their education and successfully graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Petroleum Engineering. Kofi Asare went ahead to thank all who helped see the two through school.

Brilliant Ghanaian Young Man Who Bagged 7As In WASSCE Resorts To Being Trotro Mate And Selling Water

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwesi Fosu, a determined Ghanaian young man, was recently granted an interview where he opened up about his struggle to have a university education due to financial struggles.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kwaku Ambassador had Kwesi recounting that he sat for the WASSCE exams and successfully passed with 7As and 1B3 in 2020, but he has had to resort to working as a 'trotro' mate and pure water seller to survive after completing.

The young man narrated that his father was brought down with a stroke right after completing school, and since he was the only breadwinner in the family, Kwesi had no option but to forget about going to school and picking up a job at Sefwi Bekwai to survive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh