A Sefwi Bekwai-based young Ghanaian man has recently come out to call on Ghanaians to help him go to school

Kwesi Fosu successfully got 7As and 1B3 after sitting for WASSCE but has had to pick up working as a 'trotro' mate and pure water seller to survive due to lack of finance

The young man's father, who was supposed to support his university education, came down with a stroke right after he completed secondary school, and there has been no one to help Kwesi since then

Kwesi Fosu, a determined Ghanaian young man, has recently been granted an interview where he opened up about his struggle to have a university education due to financial struggles.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kwaku Ambassador had Kwesi recounting that he sat for the WASSCE exams and successfully passed with 7As and 1B3 in 2020 but he has had to resort to working as a 'trotro' mate and pure water seller to survive after completing.

The young man narrated that his father was brought down with a stroke right after completing school, and since he was the only breadwinner in the family, Kwesi had no option but to forget about going to school and picking up a job at Sefwi Bekwai to survive.

Kwesi's dream is to become a teacher someday and therefore calls on all who can support him to come to his rescue. His mother also revealed that the whole family now relies on the proceeds from the 'trotro' job to survive.

All willing to help Kwesi out are asked to reach out on 0546284604.

University of Ghana Law School Denies Young Ghanaian Man Admission After Bagging 7As in WASSCE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the story of a Ghanaian young man by the name of Francis Assan was recently shared by his brother, Dickson Assan, on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Dickson Assan had him revealing that his brother Francis was rejected by the University of Ghana Law school for getting a 'B2' in social studies although he got 'A's in all other subjects.

"As to why University of Ghana refused my younger brother, Francis Assan admission to read law still baffles me to date. To them, the B2 in social studies is a blot."

According to Dickson, his brother had no choice but to apply to other schools, given his rejection by UG. Thankfully, he gained admission to the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he pursued a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Source: YEN.com.gh