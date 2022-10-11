A talented class six student of Merit International School in the Ahafo Region of Ghana has built a chargeable bus with a television inside

In a clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the boy is seen demonstrating how the toy car works to the world

Several netizens were impressed with his creativity after watching the trending clip on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recently, young people have shown off their talents, and a class six student of Merit International School has added his name to the list with his chargeable bus.

Reactions as Ghanaian boy builds a car with carton. Credit: Ghpage News.

Source: Facebook

What he used in building the bus

The Ahafo Region student in Ghana made the chargeable bus with a television inside using a carton, wire bottle tops, and other local materials.

A video of a schoolboy demonstrating how the toy vehicle works has many admiring his creativity on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the boy is seen squatting as he shows the world what he built with his hands.

Many netizens were impressed with his creativity after the footage emerged on the internet. More than 32 000 people had watched the footage, and over 7 000 liked it at the time of this report

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to video online

Kooby Martin posted:

Take him to Kantanka automobile engineering now. Let him not waste time on Ghana education.

Kusi Yobo Aning Ernest said:

From my town Kwapong, Good steps hope to achieve your dreams soon.

Francis Nana Sarkodie commented:

The is no need for him to buy a car again in his life.

Owusu Boateng posted:

We are tired of toy cars.

Nana Adoma commented:

This is great. I pray helpers to locate him to make this big so that this amazing talent will not go to waste.

Naa Deede posted:

See talent. My continent is awesome.

Nancy Brefo commented:

Good. Keep it up.

Braimah Abu posted:

This is a talented kid oo.

Amonu Gyamfua Lydia posted:

Wow. Well done, boy.

Offei Isaac posted:

Good job, my boy.

18-Year-Old Boy Builds Car

YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that one 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by YEN.com.gh, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh