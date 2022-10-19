A student of Merton International Primary and High School has won the 2021 Best IGCSE student in Ghana with 9A* and an average mark of 96.89 percent

Solange Antwi-Donkor and several other students were honoured at the British Council Partner Schools Award Night on Friday

The winners were honored based on their excellent achievements in various international qualifications

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Solange Antwi-Donkor, a student of Merton International Primary and High School, is the 2021 Best IGCSE student in Ghana with 9A* and an average mark of 96.89 percent.

The prodigy was among students from British Council Partner Schools in Ghana who distinguished themselves in the 2021 Cambridge International Examination Series at the national level.

Receiving the coveted award

Antwi-Donkor and several other students were honoured on Friday, October 14, at the British Council Partner Schools Award Night.

Solange Antwi-Donkor receives her award as the best 2021 IGCSE student. Photo credit: Merton International School.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They were honoured based on their excellent achievement in international qualifications. In addition to being the best 2021 IGCSE student, Antwi-Donkor also won three other individual awards; Star Performer IGCSE Additional Mathematics for scoring 100 percent in that exam; Star Performer - IGCSE First Language English, and Star Performer - IGCSE Mathematics (Without Coursework).

Making sacrifices to achieve her goal

In an interview after picking up her prizes, she disclosed that it took a lot of personal sacrifices to achieve the feat.

"It takes a lot of sacrifice and self-discipline,'' she disclosed, per Graphic Online.

Antwi-Donkor has a quest to pursue a career in scientific research and become a professor in the future.

Ghanaian Lady Inspires as She Becomes Barrister of England and Wales

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady, known on Twitter as Jennifer Akyeampong, has inspired people on the microblogging and social networking app after earning barrister status. She took to her account to announce that she's officially a barrister of England and Wales of the United Kingdom.

Officially Barrister Serwaa. Barrister of England and Wales, she shared with stunning images on Friday, October 14.

Serwaa was photographed in a barrister's gown while wearing a smile for the camera. She uploaded four frames.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh