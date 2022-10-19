A Ghanaian lady named Jennifer Akyeampong has inspired people after achieving barrister status in England and Wales

She took to her account to share stunning pictures donning her barrister gown as she made the milestone public

Serwaa generated reactions, with more than 2000 people liking her post, which gained over 30 quote tweets

A Ghanaian lady, known on Twitter as Jennifer Akyeampong, has inspired people on the microblogging and social networking app after earning barrister status.

She took to her account to announce that she is officially a barrister of England and Wales of the United Kingdom.

Making the achievement public

Officially Barrister Serwaa. Barrister of England and Wales,'' she shared with stunning images on Friday, October 14.

Photos of Jennifer Akyeampong. Credit: @Abynaa_Serwaa.

Serwaa was photographed in a barrister's gown while wearing a smile for the camera. She uploaded four frames.

In one of the shots, she was pictured fully attired in her professional regalia as she looked away from the camera. Another shot showed her beaming with a smile as she posed for the photo looking in the direction of the lens.

Serwaa sparked reactions with the post spotted by YEN.com.gh. More than 2000 people liked it, with several others commenting at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to her post

@RobertDapaah commented:

Seeing all these called-to-the-bar photos make me so happy! God, as discussed.

@Abynaa_Serwaa replied:

@RobertDapaah, God has settled it.

@flavour1_gh said:

Congratulations.

@serenee1192 posted:

Congratulations. Which inn. I was called at Lincoln’s inn 10years ago in November. I know the feeling.

@Abynaa_Serwaa replied:

Thank you, Senior Counsel. Same inn.

@Oteng_18 posted:

Congratulations.

@amaserwaab said:

My friend forwarded this to me on WhatsApp! And I’m literally teary typing this because I know you worked SUPER HARD for this! Congratulations. I tap and connect to this blessing.

@mauricedboye posted:

Congratulations, I need you to deal with my landlady in Ghana.

@Tsutsuola commented:

I don't know you from Adam, but this is quite some height mehn. Happy for you mehn. I couldn't help it. You deserve three mazeltovs. More fire girl it doesn't get any easier, but you sef you no come to play. Cheers. Bring it on!

@ganyobi_dedei1 shared:

I tap into this for next year's IJN.

African-American Lady Becomes First Attorney in Her Family

In another story on YEN.com.gh, Lauren Rolfe had her family basking in her glorious achievement as they watched her sworn into the Florida Bar in the US, becoming her family's first lawyer.

She was elevated to the milestone by Second Judicial Circuit Court, Judge Anthony Miller, who was an incredible mentor to Rolfe in her 3L year (third year) during her studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh