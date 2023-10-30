A video of Achimota School students praying on campus as the NSMQ final was ongoing has gone viral

The students were optimistic that God would intervene and give them victory

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the Achimota students

Achimota School is trending on social media after a video of students resorting to prayers in a bid to win the National Science and Maths Quiz surfaced on the internet.

The video YEN.com.gh, sighted on the Joy News page on YouTube page saw the students holding hands in prayer seeking God's intervention.

Achimota School students pray on campus Photo credit: JoyNews/YouTube

This comes after the two-time winners of the NSMQ winners scored 12 points after round 2, whereas Presec had 23 points, with OWASS also getting 14 points.

The mood on the Achimota campus was one of solitude as the students called on God to intervene and help the school make a big comeback.

Students who spoke to Joy News about their actions were optimistic that God would hear their prayers.

Watch the video

Ghanaians were stunned by their actions

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the Achimota School students.

Mbobo Livingstone Vaness stated:

Achimota school suddenly Turn into Alpha Hour

Mac-Donald Bruce commented:

Achimota and Opoku Ware prayers cannot change anything because whilst you are praying Presec are also praying , so God help those who help themselves in studies.

Ata Panin added:

Three Schools praying to the same God..Which of them should HE ( God) listen? Bibinii paa de3

Senior Adusei Poku replied:

Prayers will change nothing at this point. Presec are the best here and nothing is changing about that!

Achimota School optimistic of winning NSMQ

YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Achimota School said the victory recorded by the school in the semi-final contest of the NSMQ should send a strong signal to other opponents about their preparedness to win the trophy.

The young man expressed delight that the school put doubters to shame after emerging victorious in their contest involving Wesley Girls' High School and St Louis SHS.

"They called us underdogs, and no one expected us to make it this far. And we are going to Accra, Accra is our territory"

