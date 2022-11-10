Students have also deserted classrooms after teachers declared an indefinite strike

The teachers are on strike because they disagree with the president's choice for the new head of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah

The situation has brought academic activity to a standstill in public schools across the country

Academic activities at public basic schools have been severely affected by the strike by teacher unions over the appointment of a new head of the Ghana Education service.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have left the classroom over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as Director-General of the GES.

They announced the strike action last Friday, November 4, 2022, saying the GES boss is not qualified to head the important institution.

Dr Eric Nkansah (L) was appointed to replace Dr Opoku Amankwah as GES boss.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the aggrieved teachers, numbering over 1,000 to return to the classroom since their concerns are moot.

But as teachers defy the NLC directive, students have also decided not to step foot in classrooms, bring to a halt academic activity.

According to a Citi News report in the Ashanti Region students failed to show up in class, prompting worry among headmasters.

The headmaster of Amakom Abrotia M/A Basic Schools in Kumasi Antwi Agyei-Frimpong has said she is hopeful the teachers will have a change of heart.

“We are here and today is the same as yesterday… we are hoping the situation gets improved,” she told Citi News.

PRESEC, Achimota, Adisadel, Others To Suffer As Teachers Declare Strike Over New GES Director-General

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in previous story that the agitating teacher unions said at a press conference that since the inception of the GES, 17 Director-Generals have been appointed, all of whom were educationists except for the latest one.

President of GNAT Rev. Isaac Owusu said they would not call off the strike until the government addressed their concerns.

The strike is severely affecting academic teaching and learning at prestigious schools in the country, including PRESEC, Achimota, Adisadel College and others.

