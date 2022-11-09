Administrators of the Ghana School of Law have directed the thousands of students to submit their social media handles for monitoring

Director of the school Yaw Oppong has said the move is to ensure only well-behaved students are called to the bar

The Ghana School of Law has been criticised by many experts for instituting archaic and retrogressive rules

The thousands of students of the Ghana School of Law have been ordered to submit their social media handles to enable a team of monitors check their conducts.

Director Yaw Oppong told executives of the Students' Representative Council that the move will help students who are working towards being called to bar to keep a good character.

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.

“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” Joy News quoted Yaw Oppong.

Yaw Oppong made the comments during a ceremony to swear-in new executives of the law school's SRC.

Law School Examination Leakage Is Due To Ghana’s Poor Education Policy Planning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a legal education expert has said a recent leak of exam questions of the Ghana School of Law was caused by the deliberate disregard for the law regulating legal education in the country.

Mr Nii Armah Addy, with think tank the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), has said the General Legal Council (GLC), the regulators of legal education in Ghana, seems to have put the Legislative Instrument (LI) 1296 aside in deciding how legal education should be run.

"It is a shame where we are with regards to legal education...the LI 1296, which is the legislative instrument that spells out the qualification for legal education in Ghana, has been crucified by the GLC," Mr Addy told YEN.com.gh.

The educationist made the remarks in reaction to the leak of the entrance exams questions of the school.

The exams was conducted by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council.

