A brilliant but needy alumnus of Kwanyako Senior High Technical School is appealing for help to further his education at the university

William Afful Bamfo emerged as the Overall Best Student for his year group with 7As in the 2022 WASSCE

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a former teacher, Nicholas Entsie disclosed that Bamfo comes from a financially disadvantaged family

William Afful Bamfo, a brilliant but needy alumnus of Kwanyako Senior High Technical School, has emerged as the Overall Best Student for the year 2022.

The prodigy with a General Arts background passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction. He earned As in seven subjects and C4 in the English Language.

William Afful Bamfo wants to become a lawyer

Bamfo's dream is to read Law (LLB) in any tertiary institution in Ghana or abroad, according to social media user Kojo Sintim.

The 18-year-old genius is appealing to philanthropists, old students, and the general public to come to his aid in helping him achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer.

William Afful Bamfo's former teacher adds his voice

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a former teacher, Nicholas Entsie disclosed that Bamfo comes from a financially disadvantaged family.

''He's a native of Kwanyako in the Central Region. He comes from a poor family. We put up the post to find help for him to further his education. He needs help,'' Entsie told YEN.com.gh.

See Bamfo's results and read how people reacted on social media below:

How netizens reacted to William Afful Bamfo's WASSCE results

Amentor Kojo Sassah commented:

When we advise you to speak English, you guys won't listen.

Collins Opoku reacted:

Congratulations William the sky is the limit.

Pøúñdz Stérlíñg ßm posted:

Congratulations bhro.

Baafi George commented:

Aful don't worry because English is not your language it's other people's language.

Ankrah Kwadjo said:

I thought those saying free SHS has spoilt our education oo. Hmmn, enemies are not God and the needy will continue to flourish thru free education while some so-called strongholds of the evils continue to wallow in poverty.

