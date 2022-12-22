A young Ghanaian man has appealed to benevolent individuals, groups and organizations to come to his aid and support him enroll at the University

Silas Ebbi sat for the 2019 WASSCE and passed but has been unable to go to the university due to financial constraints

He has been admitted by the University of Winneba and is hoping to get support to pay his school fees before the deadline date elapses

A young Ghanaian man Silas Ebbi is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians for financial support if his hopes of going to the University will materialize.

The old student of Dadieso Senior High Technical School who studied General Arts sat for the 2019 West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) where he had 4As and 4Bs.

Silas Ebbi seeks financial support to pay university school fees Photo credit @Silas Ebbi @Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Silas revealed that he has been offered admission at the University of Education(UEW) to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (Economics Education) however one stumbling block in his path is how to raise the money to pay the school fees.

With this, he is to pay GH₵2,484 by 18 February 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said efforts by his parents who are farmers to raise the amount have proven to be a challenge.

The 21-year-old who aims to be a lecturer one day says he will be forever grateful if he gets assistance to pursue higher education.

WASSCE Student: Brilliant Ghanaian 'Boy' Who Bagged 7As Gets Full Scholarship to University; Peeps Excited

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Richmond Oppong, a Science student who gleaned 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been given a scholarship.

In a Facebook post, social media user Jon Bosco disclosed that Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's University education fully,'' portions of Bosco's post read.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh