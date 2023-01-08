The GES has announced Tuesday, January 10, as the new reopening date for public Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Tuesday, January 10, as the new reopening date for public Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

Per a statement issued on January 7 and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the new date was to allow the observation of the Statutory holiday on January 9.

The GES statement

The management of GES informed students, staff, parents, and the general public that due to the Statutory holiday on Monday, January 9, 2023, Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

However, the statement reiterated that public Junior High Schools will still reopen on January 10, 2023.

“Heads of basic schools are to note that the reopening date for primary and junior high schools remains 10th January 2023,” part of the statement said, according to Myjoyonline.com.

Ghana observes January 7 as a holiday to mark Democracy Day, and the holiday which fell on a weekend will be observed on Monday, January 9.

