The Ghana Education Service has sacked eight (8) students of the Chiana Senior High School

The students were captured in a viral video hurling insults and abusive words at President Nana Akufo-Addo

A dismissal letter to a parent of one of the students explained that her conduct was considered very undesirable and contrary to the norms required of students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has with immediate effect sacked eight (8) second-year students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Upper East Region.

The students, all females, were captured in a viral video hurling insults and abusive words at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

L-R: Some of the dismissed Chiana SHS students; the GES letter informing them of their dismissal and a picture of President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @nart.jerro Aisha Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

GES Dismisses 8 Chiana Students FOund Guilty Of Insulting Akufo-Addo

In a preliminary move, the students were suspended for that conduct pending the outcome of further investigations.

The GES after probing the incident has found all the girl-students guilty of using unsavoury language against President Nana Akudo-Addo and recommended their dismissal.

The action of the students was described as “very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our Educational system in Ghana.”

Use Your Dismissal As A Major Turning Point In Your Lives - GES To Chiana Sacked Students

The dismissal letter, dated November 29, 2022, and signed by Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of the GES, requested that the parents make sure their children turn over all school property to the institution before finishing their education.

The GES also admonished the students to use this period as “a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life.”

It will be recalled that there was a huge public uproar in November 2022 after a viral video captured about five girls taking turns staring into the camera to insult the president in Twi.

The female students did not point out exactly why they were descending on the president but mentioned that they were suffering on campus.

Viral Video Of SHS Girls Insulting Akufo-Addo Reaches GES: Authorities Vow To Investigate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GES had said a viral video of some Senior High School (SHS) female students using vulgar words against President Nana Akufo-Addo is condemnable.

The GES, in a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, head of the public relations unit, said the service condemns the act "which is against every educational and moral principle in our society."

Source: YEN.com.gh