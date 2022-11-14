A viral video of free SHS students using vulgar words against the president has reached the GES

The GES has said the matter is being investigated and the findings shared with the public

The students in the viral video has been identified as second year students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankano West District of the Upper West Region

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said a viral video of some Senior High School (SHS) female students using vulgar words against president Nana Akufo-Addo is condemnable.

The GES, in a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, head of public relations unit, said the service condemns the act "which is against every educational and moral principle in our society."

"We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankano West District," the statement said.

The video of the SHS students abusing the president has been shared hundreds of times. Source: UGC/@the1957news

Source: UGC

The GES explained that Chiana SHS had begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations. Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to H.E. the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school," the statement said.

The GES also promised that the general public would be made aware of the outcome of the investigations when it is concluded.

The video shows about five girls taking turns staring into the camera to insult the president in Twi.

The female students did not point out exactly why they were descending on the president but mentioned that they were suffering on campus.

There have been numerous allegations in the past that students at some senior high schools were not being fed properly under the school feeding programme. It is however not clear if that compelled the students to insult the president.

Teachers Strike: Students Desert Classrooms As Academic Activities At Public Basic Schools Halt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that last week, academic activities at public basic schools were severely affected by the strike by teacher unions over the appointment of a new head of the Ghana Education service.

The strike by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) has been called off.

The influential teacher unions left the classroom over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as Director-General of the GES.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh