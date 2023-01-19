A gentleman called Emmanuel Appiah is on the verge of losing his admission to AAMUSTED

Emmanuel had saved for 4 years to enter university but it was still not enough to cater for all his expenses

Although he has been able to settle his hostel fees, the young man still needs about ₵1.4 for his tuition

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Emmanuel Appiah, a brilliant young man who was able to get admission to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is seeking urgent help.

Sharing his plight with YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel revealed that he currently needs a total of about 1,400 to settle his tuition fees in order not to lose his place by Jan 20, 2022.

He says anyone with the means to help can reach him on 0557244019 or send him mobile money on the same contact with his full name Emmanuel Appiah.

Emmanuel Appiah and the grade he got Photo credit: Kojo Atisco Emmanuel

Source: UGC

Why it's difficult for Emmanuel Appiah to pay his own fees

The determined young man finds himself in a tight spot financially mainly because his single father takes care of him and six other children.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I have a single parent I mean I have only a father with 7 children as my mother has died. My father is a local farmer with a low income to cater for all of us and, two of my youngest sisters are in SHS 3 and 2 respectfully," he told YEN.com.gh

He further added:

"One of my senior sisters too is at level 300 at teacher training college making it difficult for my father to pay for my fees."

How Emmanuel Appiah has tried to pay his fees in the past

According to the passionate young man, it has been four years since he finished school and has now been able to gather some money to fund himself

"I have paid for the hostel fees by myself and need support from people to help me pay for the admission fees thank you," the gentleman known on Facebook as Kojo Atisco Emmanuel said.

The young man also mentioned that he will lose the amount he paid for the hostel fee if he is unable to pay his school fees because that is not refundable.

"Please send me what you can on 0557244019," he said.

Brilliant and needy boy with 7As gets help

In another story, a boy called Richmond Oppong, a who got 7As in the 2022 WASSCE, has been given a scholarship.

A man called Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation heard of his plight and decided to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh