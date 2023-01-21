Michael Affum, a former student of Kwahu Tafo Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana, needs GH¢5,000 to pay his admission fees

He's gained admission to study Law at Pentecost University but needs financial support to begin his studies

A video of Affum and his mother appealing for financial assistance has triggered the emotions of netizens

Michael Affum, a brilliant alumnus of Kwahu Tafo Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana, needs GH¢5,000 to pay his admission fees.

The needy prodigy gained admission to study Law at Pentecost University but needs financial support to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer.

What Michael Affum earned in WASSCE

Affum obtained 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but delayed his application to the university due to financial constraints.

Needy Ghanaian teenager Michael Affum and his mom. Photo credit: Kwahu Ambassador.

He gained admission into the university after Ghanaian philanthropist Kwahu Ambassador highlighted Affum's need for help.

According to Kwahu Ambassador, one professor at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) helped with Affum's admission into Pentecost University to study law. The teenager, however, needs help to pay his admission fees.

Michael Affum and his mom appeal for help

In a video posted by Kwahu Ambassador, Affum's mom appealed to the public for financial assistance for her son to further his studies. She revealed that the earnings from her 'banku' business are not enough to immediately support her son's university education.

Scores of netizens reacted to the footage in which Affum and his mom appealed for help.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commented on the video about Michael Affum

Source: YEN.com.gh