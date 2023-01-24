Asp Franklyn Kwasi Nartey, a Ghanaian retired police officer has sent an emotional message to President Akufo-Addo

According to him, he worked for Ghana for 24 years and saved some of his money to purchase government bonds

However, the new directive from the government says it will not be until 2033 that he will get his money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A retired Ghanaian police officer called Asp Rtd Franklyn Kwasi Nartey has pleaded with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to touch the money he has toiled for, for many years.

According to the officer who spoke in a video that is going viral on social media, he had served the country for more than 24 years and used some of his hard-earned money to purchase bonds.

"I used my gratuity to buy bonds for two years and it's supposed to mature in September 2023 and you're telling me I'll be able to get it in 2033? What do you want me to do?" the retired officer asked.

Retired police officer begs Nana Addo not to take his money Photo credit: SAUL LOEB via Getty Images; Just Ignore Kyidom via YouTube

Source: Twitter

Franklyn further added:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I'm affiliated with the Ghana Commercial Bank, Accra North Branch. Nana Addo, let me ask you...have you worked as a civil servant in Ghana before? Please I beg you, pay me my money".

Ghanaians share thoughts on Asp Franklyn Kwasi Nartey's video

The video has been gathering comments from the general public. Below were some of the thoughts YEN.com.gh put together.

@Khofi_Meech

Lolx not really funny tho #WKHKYD

@Bello41530234

U can save and invest in a failed economy in peace

Prosper Akpabli

But addo HOW do you came back to Ghana ur father and co are the down fall of our mother Ghana but don't worry one day one day

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh