Ghanaians gospel singer Philipa Baafi's husband has earned a doctoral degree in Business Administration

Dr Kwame Karikari bagged the PhD from the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), former Ghana Technology University College (GTUC)

The beautiful photos of the couple have gathered reactions from fans and actress Gloria Sarfo on Instagram

Gospel singer Philipa Baafi's husband Dr Kwame Karikari has bagged a doctoral degree in Business Administration from the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

The Go High hitmaker and her significant other celebrated the major milestone in style as they posed for photos to create a memory.

Philipa Baafi and her husband celebrate the milestone with photos

The singer adorned a colourful outfit with accessories to match while her husband was garmented in his graduation regalia as they posed for the pictures.

It is not clear when Dr Karikari graduated from the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), formerly Ghana Technology University College and Ghana Telecom University College.

The couple's images, shared on Twitter by Nkonkonsa, gathered reactions from entertainment personalities and fans.

See the photos below:

Celebrities and fans react to the photos of Philipa Baafi and her husband

Actress Gloria Sarfo said:

Congratulations Mr KK. More blessings from above.

Twumasi_gyamfuah posted:

Please it is now, Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

Veronica_b.boama said:

Congratulations.

Aboni.andrews reacted:

Congratulations.

Mz__ahkosua said:

Wow, beautiful.

Georgeobiri posted:

Congratulations, great man.

Miss_appiahkubi commented:

It is Dr please, getting PhD is not easy .

Source: YEN.com.gh