A social media user named Lone Ranger has graduated with her postgraduate degree from the University of Warwick

She posted stunning photos garmented in her graduation regalia when she made the achievement public on Twitter

While some netizens congratulated her over the milestone, others gushed over her looks in the comment section

A gorgeous woman with the Twitter name, Lone Ranger MSc (@babycakesx_x), has graduated with her master's from the University of Warwick in the UK.

She made the achievement public in a Twitter post, where she shared stunning photos from her graduation. Sharing the pictures, Lone Ranger captioned them as ''a whole Warwick master's babe''.

Brilliant Black woman Lone Ranger MSc. Photo credit: @babycakesx_x.

Source: Twitter

What Lone Ranger donned to her graduation

She appeared in the images garmented in her graduation regalia while glowing with a smile. Lone Ranger posted three photos in all.

While some netizens congratulated her over the milestone, others gushed over her looks in the comment section of her post.

See the images below:

How people reacted to the photos

@TallestOwusu commented:

My one and only! Well done.

@babycakesx_x said:

My boo!

@obu_maclean posted:

Beautiful.

@Rvp_Clerk reacted:

Congratulations!

@onli1boss said:

Congratulations, Lizy baby.

@ebbe_grant posted:

Congratulations, Sis!

@nukwari commented:

Congratulations! You look exceptionally beautiful too.

@kwesi_asiedu said:

Congratulations!

@Nhkitaryan shared:

Congratulations, bestie.

Source: YEN.com.gh