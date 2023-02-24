Rexford Joseph Bonney, a 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-finalist, has flexed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results

He shared photos from the NSMQ competition and his results, revealing that he achieved an aggregate of nine

Bonney's results and caption stirred mixed reactions from scores of online users who took to the comments section

The former SRC presidential candidate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) took to his Twitter account to show off his brilliance.

Bonney marks World Day of Social Justice

Sharing the images from the 2017 NSMQ contest and his results, Bonney said he attained an aggregate of nine in 2017 WASSCE.

NSMQ boy from KNUST Rexford Joseph Bonney shares his WASSCE results. Photo credit: @BonneyRexford.

''I'm only a good student facing educational setbacks (some injustices). I was taught to be opinionated, firm, and strong! HAPPY WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE,'' portions of his caption read.

Bonney was given a two-year academic suspension for his "involvement in the unauthorised installation of the 'odikro' at Unity Hall" at KNUST in 2021.

Bonney's post elicits mixed reactions from commenters

@PAKARErst commented:

Well done. More glory ahead.

@auspy_jnr posted:

Always with you Abrante3.

@GeorgeKumi10 commented:

Greatness awaits you, Bonney. Keep to yourself, maintain your confidence, and stay focused.

@OwusuSy655 posted:

I knew you already as I come to Conti more times for morale but never had the opportunity to meet you till the Kotoko coronation match. You will go far senior pawa foc dawoase.

@SaniidYakubu said:

I don’t know the genesis of this brouhaha, but I know you to be a good person. Your confidence and love for humanity excite me when I see you. Even as you journey to greatness, you’re a great man.

