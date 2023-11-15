Kenneth Sena Blekor, an Actuarial Science student at KNUST, achieved the status of valedictorian in the College of Science with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.74

Kenneth Sena Blekor, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has emerged as the valedictorian of the school's College of Science.

He obtained the feat with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.74.

He is the overall best student, passing Kelvin Tamakloe, the 2023 valedictorian of the College of Engineering.

In a post on Twitter, Kenneth was celebrated.

"Kenneth Sena Blekor, a student of Actuarial Science, has been adjudged the valedictorian of the College of Science with a CWA of 84.74. He emerged as the overall best-graduating student out of 1775 Graduates from the college."

@MrChampionn said:

The face alone should tell you he emerged first

@AlfredOmarSter1 wrote:

0.02 leading de3 ei‍♂️

@CobbiJones said:

Congrats man Giant ❤️

@Kwame_________ wrote:

People dey shark o

@haruna_fauzan said:

Congratulations GIANT we stand tall indeed!

@Sir_Kwofae wrote:

So he is leading with 0.02?

@Jaysondesmond said:

In the race for the overall best graduating student, Actuarial Science takes the lead. Kenneth Sena Blekor (84.74) narrowly edges over Kelvin Tamaklo (84.72) by 0.02.

