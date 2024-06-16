The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, has volunteered to sponsor the tertiary education of a WAEC awardee

The awardee, Akosua Adjei Boateng, who is also an orphan, has not been able to continue with her education due to a lack of funds

She was the best student in the technical programme category of the 2023 WASSCE

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, has promised to cover the tertiary education expense of a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) awardee.

The awardee, Akosua Adjei Boateng, could not continue her education despite her stellar performance in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to a lack of funds.

Akosua Boateng was adjudged the best candidate in the technical programme category.

She is an orphan and a former student of the Juaso Senior High Technical School, Juaso-Ashanti, where she obtained grade A in all eight subjects in the WASSCE.

Akosua Boateng has been adjudged the best candidate in the technical programme category.

Following the revelation of her situation at the WAEC’s Distinction Awards, the Ghana Education Service Director General, Dr Nkansah, announced to the audience that he would sponsor Akosua’s education.

According to the Ghana News Agency, a follow-up on the promise right after the programme revealed that Dr Nkansah had requested that Akosua and some of her family members see him.

Dr Nkansah, a native of Juaso, received applause from the audience for his kind gesture.

Akosua aspires to be a Civil Engineer.

Ghana sweeps topmost awards at WAEC Excellence Awards

Two St James Seminary Senior High School students have been honoured at the WAEC Excellence Awards.

The awards honoured outstanding performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The awards were held on March 21, 2024, at the council's meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

A student from St James Seminary, Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, bagged the topmost award.

In his speech, Amo-Kodieh said he was honoured to have been selected as the overall best student of the 2023 WASSCE.

He is studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Two of the awardees were St James Seminary students.

Dzandu Selorm of the Labone SHS, now a medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, took the second spot.

Another former St James Seminary SHS student, Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, currently at Ashesi University, took the third.

Dispatch rider seeks financial support to pursue tertiary education

YEN.com.gh reported that a dispatch rider is appealing to the benevolence of well-meaning Ghanaians to support him financially in pursuing tertiary education.

Michael Adde excelled in the WASSCE and was admitted to study at the University of Ghana.

The lack of money to pay for his fees has now become a major concern, especially as the payment deadline inches closer.

