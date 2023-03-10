Malik Aidoo, a 13-year-old student who relies on selling fresh coconuts to support himself, has talked openly about his business

He is a form two junior high school student at Amuzu, a community in Ghana's Greater Accra Region

The youngster, with an ambition to study Business in senior high school, sells coconut to support his junior high school education

A 13-year-old schoolboy named Malik Aidoo, who makes a living from plucking and selling fresh coconuts to fend for himself, has opened up about his hustle.

The junior high school form two student at Amuzu, near Obom in the Ga South Municipality in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, has been selling fresh coconut to survive for the past two years.

Malik Aidoo does not live with his parents

JoyNews reports that he sells to save to support his education. Aidoo's parents are in the Central Region, but he lives with some family members.

Meet the needy schoolboy who plucks and sells coconuts in a wheelbarrow to survive. Photo credit: myjoyonline.com.

Malik Aidoo's daily hustle and earnings

The youngster sells in a wheelbarrow and makes GH¢70.00 on good days and GH¢40.00 on days when business is slow.

Aidoo gets up early on the weekends to go out and find harvestable coconuts and bargain with owners before his week starts. He gathers the coconuts, the owners count them, and then they sell him the mature ones for GH¢2.00 each.

The boy carries the coconuts and sells them to clients for GH¢3.00. He intends to take a Business course in senior high school to advance his coconut hustle.

