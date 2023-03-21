Abubakar Hadi, a determined student, won the title of valedictorian during the Islamic University College of Ghana's (IUCG) graduation ceremony on Saturday, March 18

The tenacious student said during his valedictory speech that he had to balance working as a security guard at night with his studies by day

He graduated with the sought-after title despite the problems, especially those with COVID-19 at the beginning of his studies

Abubakar Hadi, a determined student, emerged as the valedictorian of the Islamic University College of Ghana (IUCG) on Saturday, March 18, after overcoming challenges.

The resilient young man had to balance his education with his work as a security guard at night to earn an income to support his education.

Abubakar Hadi recounts challenges

During his valedictory speech, Hadi recalled that his year group had a rough start due to COVID-19. But that was just the beginning.

He said the struggle through the academic journey during their studies at the university included “the poor internet connectivity and unforgettable online exams”.

But the valedictorian and his colleagues had something to smile about.

“[The] joy of face-to-face meetings and eagerness to meet colleagues in person after classes resumed,” he recalled.

Abubakar Hadi expresses excitement about his accomplishment

Despite the difficulties, Hadi and his colleagues braved the odds to graduate from the establishment.

Aside from as the valedictorian, Hadi's project work was published and translated into Latin, Germany, Spanish, and Italian.

“I was so excited but surprised that a mere security guard who worked during the night and attended lectures during the day could stand here as a valedictory student,” he said, according to Ghanaweb.

Before praising his supervisor, Nana Appiah Mensah, for his support during his studies, Abubakar commended the university's administration and faculty for their contributions to their success.

