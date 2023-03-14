A PRESEC Legon alumnus named Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen has graduated as the valedictorian of the College of Engineering at KNUST

The genius emerged as the Overall Best Student with a CWA of 87.04 during the establishment's 56th Congregation at the college

Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen's achievement garnered congratulatory comments from netizens after Voice of KNUST highlighted the milestone online

Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has emerged as the Valedictorian of the College of Engineering.

The PRESEC Legon alumnus graduated as the Overall Best Student with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.04 during the 56th Congregation at the school.

Zakariah Izzu-Deen bags first-class

on Twitter, he graduated with a first-class and emerged as the Overall Best Student out of the 1,523 engineering graduates.

Past PRESEC Legon student bags CWA of 87.04 to graduate with first-class from the College of Engineering at KNUST. Photo source: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Day one of the 2022 KNUST graduation ceremony for undergraduates ended with 3,873 graduands. 800 completed with first-class honours, 2,212 obtained second-class upper while 846 had second-class lower, and 17 passed.

There were 1,522 graduands at the College of Engineering, of which 531 students completed with first-class honours, 763 obtained second-class upper while 224 had second-class lower, and three passed.

Zakariah Mohammed Izzu-Deen's achievement has garnered congratulatory comments from netizens.

How peeps reacted to Izzu-Deen's achievement under the post of Voice of KNUST

@ChislonOpoku said:

Congratulations, Bro. More grease to your elbow.

@Kingdavidamoah commented:

Brilliant people dey ooo, bro.

@son_of_a_fulani commented:

Ladies and gentlemen, he is an Cdade3!

@gideon_ab reacted:

Man has been on top since JHS! Izu-Deen, I stan!

@symplyriri posted:

Herhhh-Well done! Izzu-Deen, proud of you. Your hard work yielded an outstanding performance.

@bob8146 reacted:

The folks with Muslim names are so brilliant!

@Ab_Afrakomah shared:

Super Proud of you, Zak. Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh