Hannah Ayamba, a determined Ghanaian woman, has been named valedictorian of the University of Ghana's College of Education

She graduated with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.84 and credited God for her academic achievement in a Twitter post

Loved ones and online users who took to the comments area of her post hailed her impressive accomplishment

A hardworking Ghanaian lady named Hannah Ayamba has been adjudged the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana's College of Education.

Before achieving her most recent scholastic success, the Accra High School alumna overcame years of deficiencies.

Hannah Ayamba overcomes learning difficulties

Per Ewardasare.com, Ayamba failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and wrote the NOVDEC three times before gaining admission to pursue a bachelor's degree in Sociology (major) with Psychology. She had to juggle her education with her studies but overcame the challenges.

Ghanaian lady graduates as 2023 Valedictorian of UG College of Education. Photo credit: @AyambaHannah.

Hannah Ayamba graduates and credits God for the achievement

Hannah graduated from the institution on March 23rd, 2023, as the College of Education Valedictorian with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.84.

She thanked her family and friends and credited God for her academic success in a statement on Twitter.

Netizens reacted to her post, and many congratulated her for her accomplishment.

Netizens celebrate Ayamba on her achievement

@KruzKaptain commented:

Congratulations, you did great.

@AyambaHannah replied:

Thank you.

@sk_amoah1 commented:

Our Valedictorian. You made everyone proud. Continue with your diligence. You are going far in life.

