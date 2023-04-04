Dr Ato Fanyin-Martin and Reverend Dr Johannes Ami, two lecturers at UMaT, have received their PhDs in Chemical Engineering

The pair earned their doctoral degrees from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The successes were emphasised in a tweet, which was widely praised by scores of internet users

Two lecturers at the University of Mines and Technology's (UMaT) GNPC School of Petroleum Studies have bagged PhDs in Chemical Engineering.

Dr Ato Fanyin-Martin, the chaplain at UMaT, and Reverend Dr Johannes Ami received their doctoral degrees from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dr Fanyin-Martin and Dr Johannes Ami hailed online

In a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh, UMaT celebrated the duo's remarkable accomplishments.

"Congratulations to Dr Ato Fanyin-Martin and the University Chaplain, Rev Dr Johannes Ami ... on their attainment of their PhDs in Chemical Engineering from the KNUST. Ayekooo,'' part of the post read.

The high-achieving men were photographed in their graduation gowns, beaming with smiles.

More than 9,000 people viewed the post, which gathered over 260 reactions.

Reactions to the achievement of Dr Fanyin-Martin and Dr Johannes Ami

@Deefata said:

Congratulations Dr. Thank you.

@dynamite_bc commented:

Congrats, noble profs.

@koa2017 said:

Congratulations. Thank God.

Source: YEN.com.gh