Dr Nathaniel Codjoe has proven that his academic achievements go way back to his Senior High School days

A photo shows that the UCC graduate represented St Peter's SHS at the National Science and Maths Quiz

Netizens who reacted to the photo congratulated Nathaniel on winning 16 awards during the recent UCC congregation

An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Nathaniel Nii Codjoe who recently grabbed the headlines during the 55th Congregation of his university has worked his way to the top when it comes to academic success.

The young doctor has got people singing his praise on social media after he won 16 awards out of 22 at the UCC School of Medical Sciences (SMS) on the day of graduation.

Nathaniel Codjoe represented St Peter's at the NSMQ as a student Photo credit: @msa_ucc @VoiceOfUCC/Twitter

As Ghanaians continue to applaud him, an old photo has surfaced online which proves that his academic exploits began during his high school days at St Peter's SHS where he represented his school at the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) as a contestant.

In the photo, Nathaniel who looked very young was seated with his co-contestant from St Peter's, Michael Kwajo Abuni.

The facial expression of the duo made it apparent that they were answering a question.

The photo which was shared on Twitter highlights the humble beginnings of Nathaniel as an SHS student vis-à-vis the time he had his crowning moment at the UCC congregation where he officially graduated as a medical doctor.

Ghanaians react to the old photo of Nathaniel Codjoe

Netizens who reacted to the photo congratulated him whereas others expressed delight that he attended St Peter's SHS.

@IK_Sedem said:

Even when some of us got to Persco, sometime in 2015 these two names, Abuni and Nat, were still mentioned everywhere. True legends! Congratulations Perscoba Nathaniel

@Kwesi_Kissi replied:

Avornyo, Castro, Khemical, Ofonzy, Jude ....our 2005 NSMQ winning squad comes to mind! Congrats Nat! Proud of you Perscoba!

@Oduro92 added:

This duo right here cold af as to how we didn't win the championship that year I don't understand cos Abuni x Nat was an insane combo

