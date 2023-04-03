A senior student named Daya Brown has been accepted into over 50 colleges with $1.3 million in scholarships in the US

In an interview about her accomplishment, the 18-year-old detailed how she started her college applications

Brown disclosed that she's decided to attend Duke University, where she'll connect with other like-minded Black students

Daya Brown, a final-year student at Westlake High School in Atlanta, has gained admission into more than 50 colleges with $1.3 million in scholarships.

The 18-year-old spent most of her high school experience in quarantine due to the pandemic but fared pretty well, focusing her energy on preparing for college.

Daya Brown speaks on the application process

In an interview with Good Morning America (GMA), Brown disclosed that she started the process during her sophomore (second) year in high school.

''I started to curate a list of schools that had certain majors or were great in what I wanted to study, mass communications or film,” she told reporters, per Good Morning America.

Daya Brown balances her studies with business

She focused on her extracurricular pursuits after she had whittled down her list by choosing pursuits that reflected her interests, such as writing, filmmaking, and poetry.

Elom & Co. Productions, Brown's own company, was able to get off the ground in order to promote the work of upcoming artists.

She didn't consider a specific quantity of institutions or anything like when she first started applying. Spending a few hours every day applying to schools, she only wanted to make sure she hit all the ones that gave her the chance to pursue a job in her interests and would help her financially.

More than 50 colleges and universities have admitted Brown as a result of her diligent work. The girl has made the decision to enroll at Duke University because she thinks it will enable her to connect with many other Black kids who share her interests.

She wants to study Journalism as a minor and major in Visual Media Studies. Congratulations Brown! We are so proud of you!

African-American girl accepted into 28 colleges

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant North Carolina student, Aniya Richardson, received acceptance letters from 28 colleges with $2.1 million in scholarship offers.

The teenager achieved her most significant accomplishment with the acceptance letter to further her education.

Aside from excelling academically, Richardson is a self-taught musician who loves to play the guitar.

