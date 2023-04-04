The 2003 year group of Aburi Girls SHS has urged alumni of second-cycle institutions to play more active roles in the affairs of their alma mater

President of the 2003 year group of the Eastern Region-based school Nana Ayesua Tham-Akowuah said active alumni can solve some of the challenges SHSs face across the country

She made the comments on April 1, 2023, during an event that brought together students who graduated from Aburi Girls in 2003 for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following fears by some education policy experts that the free SHS policy cannot be sustained by the government in its current form, the 2003 year group of Aburi Girls Senior High School has made a passionate appeal for alumni of all second-cycle institutions to actively support their alma mater.

President of the 2003 year group of the popular Eastern Region-based senior high school Nana Ayesua Tham-Akowuah said year group associations must become major stakeholders in second-cycle institutions across the country.

"The benefits of year groups are enormous. Active year groups build a strong network among members and take off some of the burdens that their alma mater may have. Some of the great schools in the world are great because of their alumni," Nana Ayesua told YEN.com.gh on the sidelines of an event to rally students who graduated from Aburi Girls in 2003 to play an active role in the affairs of their alma mater.

The 2003 year group of Aburi Girls SHS danced and made merry at the event held at the serene Aburi Botanical Gardens. Source: Facebook/Ananse Photography

Source: Facebook

The event held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the serene Aburi Botanical Gardens brought together at least 150 past students of the school, many of them members of the 2003 year group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The past students also used the get-together to brainstorm ways to grow their group amid music, dancing, games and food.

Nana Ayesua disclosed that members of her year group are committed to staying in touch regularly to support their alma mater and each member.

"Aburi Girls year group associations have been providing accommodation for staff; we are refurbishing buildings and building science labs and these help our alma mater. For us the 2003 year group, it's been 20 years since we left school and this is the very first major activity we have had," she said.

She expressed confidence that the 2003 year group would become soon be able to implement progressive programmes that will benefit the school and its members.

"Year groups offer members the opportunity to continue being a family and extend help to each other in times of need," Nana Ayesua told YEN.com.gh.

She said the 2003 year group has a well-thought-out plan to make mentorship programmes for continuing students Aburi Girls a regular feature.

"Our young girls are always trying to figure out a career path...this is usually not easy for them. But with the help of our old girls who have many noble and satisfying professions...we look to bring to bear our experiences and expertise in organising periodic career days to guide them in career progression," she explained further.

The event on April 1, 2023, was the first time the 2003 year group was meeting as a group 20 years after leaving school.

St Augustine’s College gets $250,000 teachers' bungalow

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that St Augustine's College celebrated 93 years during a well-organised event on the school's premises in Cape Coast on March 18, 2023.

The 93rd-anniversary celebration also saw the commissioning of an ultra-modern teachers' bungalow constructed by APSU98 at a cost of $250,000.

Headmaster of the school Henry Arthur-Gyan commended the old students for their continuous dedication to improving facilities on campus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh