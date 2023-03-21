St Augustine's College celebrated 93 years during a well-organised event on the school's premises in Cape Coast on March 18, 2023

The 93rd-anniversary celebration also saw the commissioning an ultra-modern teachers' bungalow constructed by APSU98 at a cost of $250,000

Headmaster of the school Henry Arthur-Gyan commended the old students for their continuous dedication to improving facilities on campus

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of Ghana's top second-cycle institutions St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast has unveiled a state-of-the-art teachers' bungalow to climax the school's 93rd-anniversary celebrations.

The one-storey fully-furnished and multiple bedrooms apartment was donated by the 1998 year group (APSU98) which also sponsored the 93rd anniversary held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Samuel Nii Adjei Annang, President of APSU 98, said the decision to construct a teachers' bungalow was informed by the fact that some teachers live far away from campus.

A snapshot of the teachers' bungalow (L) and Most Rev Charles Palmer-Buckle unveiling the plaque of the building. Source: Facebook/ Ghana News Agency, St Augustine College

Source: UGC

He said his year group felt that teachers could be demotivated by trekking long distances to the campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are what we are now mainly because we had teachers who nurtured us and it was only appropriate to that we honoured them. We want them to motivate the boys. We realised that when we motivate the teachers, we will get excellent students,” he spoke on behalf of the APSU98.

St Augustine is among the top 5 schools in Ghana

The headmaster of the school Henry Arthur-Gyan praised the year group for constructing the teachers' accommodation, noting that it was timely.

He disclosed that the new accommodation would give the teachers the peace of mind they need to impart knowledge to students.

“Some teachers are living as far as beyond Elmina and Saltpond and they have to come to school everyday...so you can imagine the challenge. About 30% of teachers are housed on campus and imagine staying on campus till 21:00 hours when prep is over, before going home; it calls for a lot of sacrifice,” Arthur-Gyan said.

He commended the dedication of the old students towards improving facilities, noting that it was partly due to their support that St. Augustine's was named the fourth best second-cycle institution in Ghana.

He said in the Central Region St Augustine's is number one, citing the government's analysis of the WASSCE 2022 results in which the school obtained a 97.78% pass rate.

The school's cadet executed a well-rehearsed parade to set the tone for the 93rd anniversary celebrations.

Source: Original

The 93rd-anniversary celebrations were graced by dignitaries such as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Rev Charles Palmer-Buckle, and the Central Regional Education Director, Justine Ivy Apawu, among others.

The theme for the celebrations was, “Supporting the Foundation that Shapes Future Generations".

St Augustine’s College old students beat Presec in eating competition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Old students of St Augustine's had a lot to smile about after they defeated Presbyterian Boys in a gari-soakings eating competition.

In the video making rounds online, the representative of Augasco could not hide his joy after he realised that he made his school proud.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the outcome of the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh