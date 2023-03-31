The headmistress of St Mary's Girls SHS has expressed worry after 15 of her student became pregnant at the same time

Ten of the girls are in their second year, four are in their final year and one student is in her first year, according to a report published on March 31, 2023, by UTV

The headmistress, Alice Martha Adjei, said she can't expel the students but at the same time she fears keeping them on campus could negatively influence other students

It has emerged that at least 15 students of an all-girls school at Konongo in the Ashanti Region have gotten pregnant at the same time, causing distress to the headmistress.

A report by UTV explained that the 15 students of St Mary’s Girls SHS are at different levels of their second-cycle education.

Alice Martha Adjei (R) has expressed worry over the 15 other students who have gotten pregnant. Source: Facebook/@lanyan.christopher.1

Here is a breakdown of the levels the pregnant students are:

Final year – 4

Second year – 10

First year – 1

Alice Martha Adjei, the headmistress, told UTV that the situation was distressing.

She said on the one hand she cannot expel the students because of their pregnancy, however, on another hand, their pregnancy could negatively influence more unplanned pregnancies among her students.

The headmistress is also worried that the pregnant girl’s education would be truncated because most of them don’t return to continue.

She also said the few students who return to the classroom after childbirth can’t concentrate on school work because childcare takes a big part of their attention.

She said it was unfortunate that grown men outside the school take advantage of the young female students.

Alice Martha Adjei reminded the elderly men that when they destroy the girls future when they put them in the family way.

