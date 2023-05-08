Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has started her own show, Onua ShowTime with McBrown, at Onua TV

The gorgeous TV host made a grand entrance, seriously twisting and turning her body to the opening song

She threw a dance challenge to her in-studio audience and w on hands down

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The second episode of Onua Showtime with McBrown was aired last night, May 7, 2023, from the Media General premises.

After critics dropped their opinions from her last Show, Nana Ama McBrown opened the new segment with an entertaining dance battle.

McBrown invited one of her guests to challenge her as the DJ dropped dope tunes to match the occasion.

Nana Ama McBrown: Onua ShowTime TV Host Displays Fierce Dance Moves As She Battles Guest On The Show

Source: Facebook

The unveiling of Onua ShowTime became one of Ghana's most talked about events last this month. And coupled with the host's mysterious leave from UTV, Onue ShowTime premier became one of the most-watched show openings in history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

McBrown's second official appearance on the show was greeted with enthusiastic shouts as she boogied onto the set, saying,

Who can challenge me? Who? You? Yes, one of you should come.

After a young lady joined her on set, McBrown and her set to entertain the whole room, twisting their waists in sync. But at last, McBrown won with a serious move that made the crowd shout in admiration.

Watch the video below:

Viewers react to the dance battle between McBrown and studio guest

Nana Ama McBrown is truly the darling girl of TV. This is how people reacted to her dancing on set.

Snr Joe Anionted wrote:

This is lovely... Nana Ama you are double blessed

Musiliya Bashiru said:

So much energy

Brainz Kwame Owusu commented:

The show was so educative, entertaining and awesome but please you were rushing too much. Kindly work on that for us. We are proud of you

Monica Appoh said:

She is Talented. She didn't have any degree. God created her. You can't compare yourself with her.

McBrown flaunts flat stomach at 2023 VGMA despite eating chicken wings before the show

Over the weekend, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's pre-event preparations.

The actress disclosed her secret to being the perfect event guest to TV3's Chyrstal on the VGMA 24 red carpet.

She said she refers to drinking water to calm down her nerves instead of alcohol.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh