About 30,000 non-professional teachers have been given until the end of 2024 to regularise their stay in the classroom.

The National Teaching Council and the Ghana Education Service are collaborating to ensure appropriate teaching registration and licensing.

Degree holders working as teachers are required to enrol in a Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme

This class of teachers comprises bachelor’s and non-bachelor's degree holders recruited before the licensure regime's introduction in 2018.

In July 2022, the council gave a special dispensation to in-service non-professional teachers employed before September 2018 to undergo an exemption exercise to secure the full licence.

Degree holders must enrol in a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme in an accredited teacher education university.

Upon successful completion of the programme, they will be issued a teachers’ registration and licence. Graphic Online reported that this programme will last 16 weeks.

The Registrar of the National Teaching Council, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, said engagements are ongoing with the University of Cape Coast, the University of Education, Winneba, the University for Development Studies, and the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development.

GES introduces self-placement system for teachers

The Ghana Education Service recently introduced a self-placement system for newly qualified teachers.

The system is for teachers who completed their programmes at education colleges and passed their licensure exams.

The Ghana Education Service recently opened its recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for employment.

Following the service's call for employment, over 20,000 applications were received from qualified teachers, with 12,720 successful candidates in the first batch.

These individuals must visit the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal between July 5 and July 31, 2024, to complete the self-placement exercise.

Previous mass failure in licensure examination

YEN.com.gh reported that 6,481 out of the 7,728 candidates who participated in the previous Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination in 2023 failed.

Some candidates' work was mocked online after essays with several basic mistakes were leaked to the public.

Some teachers who failed the exam will get one more chance to pass it. Some candidates have taken the exam as many as nine times.

