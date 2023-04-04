Ghanaian Black Stars footballer Mohammed Kudus has been named as part of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30

This comes after the 22-year old player made impeccable strides during his time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and was celebrated on several platforms for regaining the faith of Ghanaians in the Black Stars

Also, the other Ghanaian who joined Kudus was 29 year old Emmanuel Whajah, who is a Creative Director, Videographer and owner of Emzy Production Films

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has made it to the 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

According to Forbes, the class of 2023 has demonstrated that it is possible to work together to find answers for their businesses, towns, countries, and continent. In the process, they are also redefining what it means to be self-made and persistent.

Based on this criteria, the high-flying 22-year old midfielder has been named among big names from the African continent who have made great impact.

After making his first FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar in 2022, the talented footballer left an indelible mark in the minds of many Ghanaians.

After his outstanding performance at the World Cup, residents of Nima put up a mural in the town in his honour. He was also honoured by the Western Regional Minister, Honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, with Commemorative Gold Coin Medal.

The other Ghanaian who made the list was 29 year old Emmanuel Whajah, who is a Creative Director, Videographer and owner of Emzy Production Films.

