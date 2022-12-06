The University of Professional Studies Accra says it won't offer admission to students who score below Aggregate Six

This follows the release of the 2022 West African Senior Secondary Examination (WASSCE)

A tweet by an official account affiliated with the Madina-based tertiary institution made the announcement on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Students desirous of pursuing tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies Accra will have to show their academic prowess by scoring high marks.

This follows an announcement by the Madina-based tertiary institution that it won't offer admission to students who score below Aggregate Six.

L-R: UPSA VC Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey and some students of UPSA Image Credit: @sammy.darko.54

Source: Facebook

We Won't Offer Admissions To Students Who Score Below Aggregate Six - UPSA VC

A tweet by @VoiceofUPSA, which is an account officially linked to the institution, made the announcement in a post on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, who is captured in the Twitter post addressing a congregation, disclosed that the institution would only accept 'sharp brains' from the next academic year.

The post has attracted interesting reactions from netizens.

@FMasseme

Why do you guys look down on UPSA, I had an aggregate 6 in 2020 and I'm currently studying Accounting and finance at UPSA.

@enionyam

I think that's not what it means.. maybe they're trying to say anything more than C6.. meaning those with D7, E8 and F9 in any of their courses will not be admitted.

@Kwame_UTD

Your school will be empty then. No aggregate 6 student is coming to UPSA. They’ll not come

@jerderm

Then 6 students p3 be dat oooo On a more serious note, this wont be fair on other students and also the school’s in so many diverse ways

@prince14garden

Eeeeeiiiii this standard is not fair o to the ordinary citizen. Even though you re' looking at the core value of improvement you should be considerate. Getting a job is difficult with the certification. Entrepreneurship is a scope of tragedy. #upsa easy

