Four exceptional young women from the University of Ghana School of Law's Class of 2023 have achieved first-class honors, with Abigail Nakuor Wowolo earning the title of valedictorian

The University's Law Students' Union tweeted about their accomplishments, highlighting their backgrounds, aspirations, and motivations

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a law student revealed that the results of the 4 ladies have been confirmed, but there are other students whose results are still being processed

Four accomplished young women from the University of Ghana School of Law's Class of 2023 have achieved first-class honors, marking a significant achievement.

The University recently released the results, showcasing the exceptional performance of Jasmine Kukua Tekyi Acheampong, Ohenewaa Asantewaa Armoh, Abigail Nakuor Wowolo, and Elenor Wesom Mogeri.

Notably, Abigail has earned the title of valedictorian with an impressive FGPA of 3.72.

The University of Ghana Law Students' Union shared their accomplishments through a tweet, shedding light on their backgrounds, aspirations, motivations, and hobbies.

The post further highlights that Abigail and Jasmine are both alumni of Achimota School, while Kukua and Elenor attended Accra Girls SHS and Holy Child SHS, respectively.

The news has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages in celebration of these exceptional scholars.

Law student explains that the UG School of Law results are incomplete

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a law student explained anonymously that the list may not be exhaustive because there are other results that are still being processed.

"They finished exams not too long ago, and they are graduating soon. There are a few issues that are still being resolved, but the results of the four ladies have been fully confirmed. So there might be more or there might not," she said.

Lady achieves childhood dream of becoming a lawyer; becomes dad's learned colleague

Meanwhile, a young woman named Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh has fulfilled her childhood aspiration by becoming a lawyer, a source of pride for her.

Oyindamola's father is also a lawyer, and during her childhood, she would be curious whenever he dressed in his legal robe.

Lady becomes vice chancellor of her university after bagging a perfect CGPA of 5.0

Meanwhile, Kaitlin Gee-Akwada, a young undergraduate, has been appointed as the vice chancellor of her university following her outstanding achievement of attaining a flawless CGPA of 5.0.

Having briefly served as the vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, for a day, Kaitlin emphasized that her accomplishment stands as evidence of individuals' ability to manifest their aspirations.

