Singer Becca and actress Nadia Buari attended the grand coronation of Miss Teen Tourism in style

The 2023 edition of the teen pageant came off at the luxurious Accra-based La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Ghana on Saturday, August 19

The two entertainers were videoed in the company of respected Ghanaian fashion business owner, Quophi, in a video that warmed hearts

Singer Becca and actress Nadia Buari represented at the 2023 grand coronation of Miss Teen Tourism at the Ghana-based La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, August 19.

The celebrated Ghanaian entertainers were in the company of respected Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of Quophi Akotuah Ghana, Quophi.

2003 Miss Teen Tourism: Becca and Nadia Buari leave fans gushing. Photo credit: missteentourismpageant/ghhyper1.

Stars glow

Becca and actress Nadia Buari beamed with smiles for the camera in a video posted on social media. The Ghanaian blogger Gh Hyper uploaded the clip on his account with more than 620,000 followers.

''Meet The Judges For @missteentourismpageant grand finale,'' the writing accompanying the clip said.

Miss Teen Tourism is an annual international pageant created for teens who aim to promote their countries' best tourism destinations. Ghana hosted the fourth edition in Accra since the event's inception.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians admire Becca and Nadia Buari

Fans of the celebrities have been showering them with compliments.

Nahnahyaahboatemah commented:

Hair koraa y3 dye.

Esin.am posted:

Becca is really beautiful.

Elikem_the_gossip gushed:

Only her dimples.

Philipdennis.hmtv reacted:

Man like Becca, ya Na.

Shellslingks commented:

Obroni ben nni.

Stone56462 mentioned:

Nadia is soo beautiful.

Max_Addo posted:

See queens. Na beauty overload dey worry dem.

Ama_fannyonce_69 posted:

Finally, proper judges.

Photo of the Miss Teen Tourism pageants below:

Becca rocks a long-sleeve blue unbuttoned shirt

