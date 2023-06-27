A video of an aspiring student leader struggling to spell the word "Curriculum" during the UCC SRC/Local NUGS vetting has gone viral

The incident has sparked discussions about the preparedness and language skills of student leaders

According to some netizens, it serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough preparation and effective communication in leadership roles

In a surprising turn of events during the 2023/2024 UCC SRC/Local NUGS vetting, an aspiring student leader found himself in an unfortunate spotlight.

During the vetting process, the candidate was posed with the seemingly straightforward task of spelling the word "Curriculum."

However, despite multiple attempts, he stumbled and failed to provide the correct spelling, leading to an awkward and memorable moment captured on video.

UCC boy aspiring to be a student leader struggles during vetting Photo credit: ucc.edu.gh; derrickbeezy via TikTok

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering attention and raising questions about the preparedness and competency of student leaders.

Ghanaians react to video of UCC student aspirant at his vetting

While some viewers sympathized with the candidate, others expressed concern over the importance of basic language skills for aspiring leaders.

Below are reactions some of the viewers have expressed.

Ebenezerjunior67 said:

He will surely come out and fail the Lincense exams as well

Baron-junior ✅ commented:

Ghana de3 you people like downfall and disgracing too much.. If he can’t spell curriculum so what?

Trudy Bae indicated:

Wei nyinaaa what will spelling curriculum help with student welfare.Even madam doesn’t know how to pronounce the word curriculum.Ghana paa

narrow stated:

Aaaaaba, is he in basic school, someone who want to become a leader , instead of application question, see ooo, spellingsweiiii

Watch the video below:

