Henry Mawunya Otumfuo was one of the PRESEC Legon contestants for the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

He’s now a learner at the University of Ghana Medical School, where he’s pursuing his quest to become a doctor

In an interview on YouTube, the hardworking prodigy recalled the team’s experience during the competition

Although the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) team failed to win the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Henry Mawunya Otumfuo piqued interest.

Otumfuo and his teammates, Prince Debrah Appiah Jr and Joel Aboagye, delivered impressive performances during the competition but lost the trophy to Prempeh College. His performance won hearts.

PRESEC 2021 NSMQ contestant Henry Otumfuo recalls tough experience during 2021 contest. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

After the fierce contest, Otumfuo joined Prempeh College’s Majeed at the University of Ghana Medical School to continue on his trajectory of academic success.

Otumfuo recalls NSMQ challenges

During an interview in a YouTube video, he remembered the PRESEC Legon team’s harrowing experience during the 2021 NSMQ.

He recounted that he faced some of the most challenging circumstances but maintained his focus to assist his team in succeeding. “God helped us.” Otumfuo mentioned that teamwork helped their squad to reach the grand finale.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the video of Henry Mawunya Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@samuelkyei2888 commented:

Thank you for this story. Love, love, love it! It’s nice to know what happens to these brilliant guys after NSMQ.

@mansamusah9804 said:

One of the best contestants in NSMQ history.

LoveDigest posted:

Henry. My Bro. Very Calm and Reserved Guy.

@profbolt9462 reacted:

It’s the last word for me by Otumfour. Thanks for this.

@kingewuratv commented:

We enjoyed this interview from start to finish! More growth, Sir.

@profbolt9462 posted:

Very inspiring.

@DEBRUYNE_T10 said:

Hoping to hear from Prince as well.

@alhassanjunior7472 posted:

A sincere guy.

@judeloveanum1620 commented:

Nice interview. That unfortunate incident also happened to OWASS contestants for NSMQ 2008. He was taken from the stage to the hospital. Prof Kaufmann’s conflict on Round 3... Hmmm, forensic work is needed!

@aaronababio9310 said:

Why. The host doesn’t want to admit that they were eventually beaten by PREMPEH COLLEGE.

Presec Legon wins 2023 NSMQ over Achimota and Opoku Ware

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec Legon clinched their 2023 NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and OWASS (Opoku Ware School) in the highly competitive final at the National Theatre.

This remarkable victory marked the eighth trophy for Presec, who secured 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh