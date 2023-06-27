Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy toured some parts of the Western Region of Ghanan during a project by his Livingstone Foundation

The Livingstone Foundation constructed four boreholes to help illegal mining communities with safe drinking water

The musician was taken to one of the rivers to see the damage caused by illegal mines dumping mining waste into water bodies

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his team from Livingstone Foundation were stupefied after seeing the colour of a river in a galamsey community in the Western Region.

Galamsey is a local word for illegal mining activities that do not abide by the rules of ethical mining. Thus, their actions cause serious harm to the environment and people.

Ghana has been plagued by the galamsey canker for so many years. Over the last few years, its effects have become increasingly glaring as many waste bodies have been rendered useless for domestic and commercial use.

In a recent video, Stonebwoy was seen wearing a dazed look after being taken to a river destroyed by galamsey activities.

Ghanaians react to the polluted river from galamsey activities inside the Western Region

Many, including celebrities, were aghast with the current situation of the river. They bemoaned the government's inability to stop illegal mining activities in the rural areas.

tracyboat1984 commented:

It will only get worse now that we've sold out to the Chinese.

enter_pol1 commented:

This just brought tears to my eyes, knowing that the same leaders we have mandated through our votes to combat and eliminate this galamsey menace are the same people engaging in them. You try to talk down on it, you get arrested!

ricchiericch commented:

Hello, Mr President, what now?!? And the Chinese are about to bring some serious problems to the rivers of gh… something that people rely on for dear life! Oh, God help us!

