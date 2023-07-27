Ghanaian Ph.D. student, Derrick Boadi Sakyi, who was studying Biological Science at Ohio University, is facing the risk of losing his full funding

This comes after pro-gay rights activist Papa Kojo Ampofo reported Derrick for making anti-LGBT posts and sending derogatory messages to him

The scholarship awarded to Derrick was meant for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Derrick Boadi Sakyi, a Ghanaian student who recently traveled to the United States to pursue a Ph.D. in Biological Science at Ohio University, is on the verge of losing his full funding.

This comes after Papa Kojo Ampofo, who describes himself as 'intersex' and a pro-gay rights activist in Ghana, petitioned the institution over Derrick's anti-LGBT posts.

According to Papa Kojo, he had reported Derrick to the dean at Ohio University after the Ghanaian student came into his DM with threats and derogatory messages because of a post he made condemning injustice against the LGBT community.

Ghanaian man in the US to lose scholarship Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

"Fun fact: I sent a message to his dean yesterday and she’s so mad. :) She’s a cislesbian woman," Papa Kojo posted and later shared screenshots of the response of the dean.

She revealed that the scholarship that Derrick was awarded is meant for LGBTQIA+ community, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disability.

"His Fellowship and Funding was given on the basis that he remains a good representative of our school and advocate for an Inclusive and Diverse school and work environment," she further added.

As a punitive measure for his actions, the scholarship board has agreed to suspend the Ghanaian student's Fellowship and Funding until after the investigation, which is now in the hands of the University.

Ghanaian woman who was deported from America dead after a car knocked her down at Korle-Bu

In another report, a Ghanaian woman who was deported from the United States of America to Ghana has reportedly died.

According to a friend of the deceased, Frimpomgmaa died after she was knocked down by a car at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. She went to visit her daughter, who was on admission to the hospital.

Family of four deported from Canada immediately after they arrived at airport

In another story, a guy and his family were expelled from Canada as soon as they entered the nation.

Adaeze Ozoha revealed the terrible tale of the guy and his family on TikTok, claiming that the family was turned away at the airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh