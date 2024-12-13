Famous socialite Sheena Gakpe got many people taking out their smartphones to take a video of her when she went shopping at the newly opened Melcom store inside Accra Mall

She bumped into rapper Sarkodie, who was also there for the launch and was taken aback after seeing her

The video caused a stir on social media, with many others questioning the whereabouts of famous socialite Hajia Bintu

Model and brand influencer, Sheena Gakpe, turned many heads online when she attended the shop opening of Melcom inside Accra Mall on December 12, 2024.

Sheena Gakpe shops at Melcom's Accra Mall opening. Image Credit: @sheenagakpe and @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

In videos that surfaced on social media, Sheena Gakpe, was seen pushing a shopping trolley as she walked down the aisle to pick items.

The moment she stepped into the Melcom store, people took out their smartphones to record her while others mentioned her name and waved at her.

Rapper Sarkodie was there to grace the event, and he was taken aback when he bumped into Sheena at the Melcom shop opening.

In attendance at the shop opening were former Black Stars players and coaching staff, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, who were seen engaged in a conversation with Sarkodie,

Reactions as Sheena Gakpe shops at Melcom

Many people, including Sarkodie, talked about how Sheena Gakpe caught the attention of many people at the Melcom shop opening.

Other people spoke about Sheena's recent feature in the music video of Sarkodie's new song, No Sir.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

gyamfi8795 said:

"Eiii Ghanafo) so ryt now you Guys just forgot Hajia Bintu."

smalling_menz said:

"Boys will always b boys 😂 Sark do some lyy b look back eiiii 😂😂😂"

blesstar_ said:

"Herrrr ɛtoɔ has oppotunities in Ghana oo 😀😀😃😀."

The newly opened Melcom store

YEN.com.gh reported that model Sheena Gakpe shared a behind-the-scenes video from her feature in the music video for dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

In the video, she flaunted her voluptuous figure and joyfully twirled in front of two men seated in front of their bungalow.

The video caused a stir on social media, with many people sharing their views in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh