A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to the school placement for JHS graduates has got people talking

Speaking in an interview, he lamented over the school his son was placed adding that he never selected that school

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the video

A Ghanaian man has complained bitterly following the release of 2024/2025 school placement for Junior High School graduates who have gained admission to various Senior High Schools in Ghana.

This comes after his son, despite getting an aggregate of 17 in the BECE, was placed at the Demonstration School for the Deaf, Mampong-Akuapem, a school he did not select.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV Ghana, the man who went to the Ghana Education Service's Complaints and Solutions Centre said he was warmly received and that his complaint had been worked on.

"I have been told to check the school placement portal in the next four days. By that time, the school would be changed for my son."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video below

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on the school placement.

Anne Amoakowaa reacted:

"Some one had 32 and he’s been assigned to Adisco and the noise this fellow is making errr."

Abubakar Moro replied:

"So those in the village, how do they also change the schools? You are in Accra changing schools, so those in the village their life doesn't matter?"

Vitalis Styles wrote:

"School of deaf for an abled- person is soo disappointing."

Nessah Bhae reacted:

"Please where is the Accra center located please guy’s someone should help me."

Girl cry over BECE result

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl was sorrowful after checking her 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) result.

In a WhatsApp voice note that went viral on X, the girl cried and explained that she never expected to get such poor grades.

She concluded that she could not print or screenshot her BECE results out of disappointment.

